Missing man, 44, last seen in Calumet Park

Police are searching for a 44-year-old man who was last seen Friday in south suburban Calumet Park.

Gregory Burnett was last seen near the 1400 block of West 127th Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He may be driving a black 2014 Jeep Cherokee with an Illinois license plate of V588657.

Burnett is described as a 5-foot-9, 220-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call (312) 745-6110.