Boy, 15, missing from Morgan Park

Justin Thomas, 15, was last seen Friday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. | Chicago police

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Justin Thomas was last seen Friday in the area of 107th and Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Thomas was known to visit the area near 59th and Justine streets in Englewood, police said. He was last seen wearing a black, zippered hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jogging pants and a gray Nike backpack.

Thomas was described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and 120 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of his location was asked to call the Chicago Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.