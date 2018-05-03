More thunderstorms set to hit Chicago area Thursday evening

The Chicago area could see more severe thunderstorms Thursday evening after high winds and heavy rainfall moved through the region overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, warning of a significant thunderstorm risk with an elevated risk of quarter-size hail. The storm could also bring winds up to 70 mph.

Isolated or scattered thunderstorms could develop by the afternoon and may become severe, bringing with them heavy rainfall, damaging winds and the potential for localized flooding, the weather service said. The heavy rainfall could cause flooding along the DuPage River near Plainfield

The storms could continue overnight before tapering off into showers Friday morning, the weather service said. Friday was expected to be mostly sunny after that, with high temperatures in the 70s.

Saturday was also expected to be sunny, but the area could see some thunderstorms again Saturday night with a chance of showers on Sunday, according to the weather service.