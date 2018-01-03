Morning snowfall could spell slippery commute

Drivers could face a slippery Wednesday morning commute with snow showers expected to move through the Chicago area.

The snow showers will likely bring less than half an inch of accumulation before 5 a.m., with a slight chance of more snowfall before 7 a.m. according to the National Weather Service. In addition, another dusting of snow flurries could potentially hit the area between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The snowfall could make for slippery morning travel conditions in some areas of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said.

Freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills should stick around through much of the weekend, the weather service said. On Wednesday, a high of 12 degrees is in the forecast, with a low of -4 degrees expected in the nighttime hours.

Wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour are also expected to push through the area during the daytime hours on Wednesday, with wind chills dipping as low as -21 degrees at night, the weather service said.