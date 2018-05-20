Mother charged after 3 young children found living in squalid Albany Park home

A 31-year-old woman is facing charges after her three young children were found living in squalid conditions Saturday night at their home in the Albany park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Maria Cortez was charged with three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, according to Chicago Police.

Officers found the children at 8:09 p.m. at the home in the 5000 block of North Harding, police said. The officers also found mold, rodent droppings and rotting food inside the home, which didn’t have working electricity.

The children — a 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy — were all taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital for evaluations, police said. They were in good condition.

Cortez, who has no prior criminal history, was released on a recognizance bond, police said. Her next court date was set for July 10.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.