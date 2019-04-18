Motorcyclist dead in South Edgebrook crash

A 24-year-old man was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in South Edgebrook on the Northwest Side.

A 53-year-old man driving a Jeep Wrangler west about 9:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Caldwell Avenue collided with the eastbound motorcyclist as the Jeep was turning left onto Leader Street, Chicago police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of this fatality.

The Jeep’s driver refused medical treatment, but his 57-year-old male passenger was treated at Swedish Covenant Hospital for a laceration on his face, police said.

Witnesses in the area told officers the motorcyclist was traveling at high speeds, police said.

Major Accidents is investigating this crash. No charges or citations have been issued at this time.