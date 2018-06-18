Motorcyclist killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near South Holland

A man died after being thrown from a motorcycle and struck by an SUV Sunday night on the Bishop Ford Freeway near South Holland.

At 8:18 p.m., 38-year-old Ricone J. Ford was riding a 2012 Ducati motorcycle onto Interstate 94 at 159th Street when he lost control and was ejected into the northbound lanes of traffic, according to Illinois State Police. He was then struck by a 2017 Chevrolet SUV driven by a 36-year-old Blue Island man.

Ford — who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash — was taken to Franciscan Health Hammond in Hammond, Indiana, where he died, state police said. He lived in Chicago.

It wasn’t immediately whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, state police said.