Motorcyclist killed in Homewood crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car Saturday morning in south suburban Homewood.

A Nissan Altima was northbound at 10:11 a.m. when it made a left turn into a parking lot in the 18200 block of Halsted Street in Homewood, according to a statement from Homewood police. A southbound motorcycle driven by 37-year-old Kyle Ladewig then hit the passenger side of the Nissan.

Ladewig, who lived in Steger, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 11 a.m.

An autopsy found Ladewig died from multiple injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured, police said. The crash remained under investigation by Homewood police and the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call police at (708) 206-3420.