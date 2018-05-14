Multiple storms roll through Chicago Monday

Thunderstorms are predicted to roll through Chicago Monday morning and again in the late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of storms is expected to last into the start of the Monday morning commute. Lightening, flash floods and heavy rain up to 1 inch are possible, the weather service said. Quarter-size hail might coincide with the strongest storms.

Monday’s second round of rain is forecast to last from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., the weather service said. There’s a low chance of severe storms, which could produce torrential downpours and localized flooding.

Temperatures will likely vary by 20 degrees between the lakefront and suburbs. Highs could reach the 70s and lower-80s inland, but only the mid-60s near the lake, according to the weather service.

Tuesday’s forecast repeats the pattern of separate morning and evening showers. A period of partly sunny skies is possible at noontime.

The extended forecast calls for a break in the rain until Saturday, when showers are possible in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Over the past weekend, storms soaked the metro area and brought in low-lying clouds over downtown. Weekend rainfall totals were about an inch at O’Hare Airport and about a half-inch at Midway.