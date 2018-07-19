High-pressure steam leak in Manhattan; no injuries reported

Firefighters work near the scene of a steam pipe explosion on Fifth Avenue near the Flatiron District on July 19, 2018 in New York City. Buildings were evacuated while multiple streets were closed within the area. | Getty

NEW YORK — A high-pressure steam leak has caused street closings in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Buildings along several blocks of Fifth Avenue have been evacuated as a precaution, the Fire Department of New York says.

The steam leak was reported about 6:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Broadcast images showed a large plume of white steam billowing high into the air and the red flashing lights of responder vehicles.

WABC says the blast blew a hole in the middle of Fifth Avenue, sending chunks of asphalt into the street. It says there also were manhole explosions from West 19th Street to West 21st streets.

Some subway trains were bypassing the area.