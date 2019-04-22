Man reported missing from Rogers Park
A man has been reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side.
Nicholas Harrel, 37, was last seen April 14 in the 7600 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said.
Harrel, who often wears a surgical mask, has depression and may need medical attention, police said.
Anyone who knows his location is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.