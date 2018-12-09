No one hurt in West Garfield Park factory fire

Firefighters responding to a fire Sunday morning at a mattress factory in the 4400 block of West Ohio. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

No one was injured in a fire that broke out at a mattress factory Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The fire tore through the factory in the 4400 block of West Ohio, causing smoke that had to be evacuated from the building, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs at 7:47 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, the “resistive” fire was sprayed with water and the building was ventilated, Fire Media Affairs said.

The fire was put out by 9:05 a.m., Fire Media Affairs said. No injuries were reported.