No one injured in fire at Naperville home

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Thursday at a home in west suburban Naperville.

Fire crews responded at 8:36 p.m. to a call of a house on fire in the 1300 block of Middleburg Road, according to the Naperville Fire Department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the two-story home.

Five people, including three children, were able to evacuate the home before firefighters showed up, but the family’s cat didn’t initially make it out, the fire department said. The cat was eventually found during a secondary search of the home and reunited with the family.

The fire, which was determined to be accidental, was struck out within 15 minutes, the fire department said. The home was deemed uninhabitable due to smoke and fire damage.

No one was injured, the fire department said.