Northwestern student goes missing after leaving Evanston apartment: police

Gabriel Corona was last seen in this jacket. | Evanston police

A Northwestern University undergraduate student went missing Tuesday morning from north suburban Evanston, as a dangerous cold snap began enveloping the region.

Gabriel Corona, 24, was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday by his roommate in their off-campus apartment, according to statements from university police chief Bruce Lewis and Evanston police spokesman Ryan Glew. The roommate reported him missing after he didn’t return that day.

Family and friends of Gabriel Corona have not heard from the student, who did not bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment, Glew said.

Foul play is not suspected, Glew said, but he added that the dangerously freezing temperatures in the area means “there is great concern for Corona’s safety.”

Corona is described as a 5-foot-10, 240-pound man and was last seen wearing a black coat, Lewis said.

He is known to hang out near Northwestern’s Evanston campus and various locations in Chicago, Lewis said. He often takes the CTA or Metra for transportation.

The native of northwest suburban Marengo is studying art theory and practice, Lewis said.

Anyone with information on Corona’s whereabouts is asked to call Evanston police at (847) 866-5040.