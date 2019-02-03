Off-duty female officer slain in domestic-related incident; man in custody

An off-duty female Chicago police officer was fatally shot Saturday night in a domestic-related incident, and police cordoned off a crime scene in an alley off the 900 block of South Bell.| Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

A man was in custody Saturday night after an off-duty female Chicago police officer was shot and killed during what police are calling a domestic-related incident.

Chicago police were offering few details on the shooting as they blocked off an alley off the 900 block of South Bell in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood just west of the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

Police declined to describe the nature of the relationship between the officer and the man in custody. The man had not been charged as of midnight Saturday.

In the alley a white sheet covered the passenger door of a vehicle that was behind a length of red crime scene tape strung between two garages.

Police said the shooting happened at 9:33 p.m. A woman in a red coat arrived on scene shortly after 11 p.m.

“Why are you here?” she yelled at officers as they tried to block her path. “No, tell me why you are here.”

The officers appeared to try to comfort the woman before she was led away.

Residents of the block said they heard no gunshots as they came out of their homes to ask officers what happened.