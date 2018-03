Officer accidentally discharges weapon, suffers graze wound to leg

An off-duty Chicago Police officer suffered a graze wound to the leg after his gun accidentally discharged early Sunday in the Budlong Woods neighborhood on the North Side.

The weapon was discharged inside the officer’s personal vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of North Lincoln, Chicago Police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

No further details were immediately available.