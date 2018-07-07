Officer wounded in Calumet City shooting

Police investigate a police officer shot about 10 p.m. Friday, July 6, 2018 in the 600 block of Merrill Ave in Calumet City. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A police officer was wounded in a shooting Friday night in south suburban Calumet City.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Merrill Avenue, according to authorities at the scene.

The Calumet City officer was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to Saint Margaret Hospital in Hammond, where his condition stabilized, authorities said. He was going to be transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The scene of the shooting was active for several hours after the incident. Police set up spotlights and SWAT teams were positioned nearby.

Further information about the shooting was not available.