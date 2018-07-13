Officers exchange gunfire with man during foot chase in South Chicago

Officers exchanged gunfire with a man Friday night during a foot chase in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The officers were conducting a traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. when a 31-year-old man got out of the back seat of the vehicle and ran away in the 7900 block of South Essex, Chicago Police said.

During a foot chase, the man turned around and fired at officers, who returned fire, police said. Nobody was struck by the gunfire.

The man was caught and taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, police said.