Ohio woman, 22, reported missing after arriving at O’Hare

Police are looking for an Ohio woman who was reported missing after arriving at O’Hare International Airport Monday, according to Chicago police.

Nimra Imtiaz was reported missing by her husband, who lives in Ohio, after she arrived at O’Hare but missed her flight home to Columbus, police said.

Imtiaz is described as a 5-foot-5 Asian woman weighing about 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a white dress, a multi-colored vest and two black and gold jackets, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives

(312) 744-8266.