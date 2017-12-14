Apprentice star says White House didn’t fire her

WASHINGTON — Former “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault Newman denies reports that she was fired from her job in the White House.

Manigault Newman also denies reports that she made a scene while being escorted from the White House grounds. She tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a Thursday interview the reports are “100 percent false.”

Manigault Newman says she resigned after speaking with White House chief of staff John Kelly about some of her concerns. She says she remains on staff until Jan. 20, the administration’s one-year mark.

Manigault Newman has known Trump for more than a decade, since she first appeared as a contestant on his reality TV show “The Apprentice.”

She says reports that she tried to enter the White House residence are “ridiculous” and “absurd.”

Two White House officials said Manigault Newman was escorted off the White House grounds after resigning her post Wednesday.

“We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday.

The president also bid her farewell, tweeting: “Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success.”

Manigault Newman was an assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups.