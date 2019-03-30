Parked cars stolen in Albany Park, North Park: police

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters. | File photo by Scott Olson, Getty Images

Police are warning North Side residents about recent vehicle thefts in Albany Park and North Park.

In each incident, thieves stole white Chevrolet Express vans that were parked on the street, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

At 6 a.m. March 13 in the 4900 block of North Sawyer Avenue;

Between noon March 22 and 7 a.m. March 26 in the 3000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue;

Between 9 p.m. March 23 and 8 a.m. March 24 in the 3200 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue; and

At 7:10 a.m. March 22 in the 5600 block of North Drake Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.