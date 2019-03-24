Parked cars stolen in Lawndale, Little Village: police

Police are warning residents about a string of vehicle thefts in Lawndale and Little Village on the West Side.

In each incident, the vehicles were parked on the street when they were stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

Between noon and 11 p.m. March 11 in the 1600 block of South Komensky Avenue;

Between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. March 14 in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue;

Between 3 p.m. March 16 and 9 a.m. March 17 in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue;

About 12:30 p.m. March 17 in the 4100 block of West 16th Street; and

About 2 p.m. March 21 in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.