Person injured in fire at Gage Park apartment

A fire broke out at an apartment Sunday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

A person was injured in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The fire broke out at a three-story apartment complex in the 5800 block of South Campbell, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs at 3:05 p.m. It was contained to a first-floor apartment.

One person was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair to serious condition, Fire Media Affairs said.

No further information was immediately made available.