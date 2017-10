Person killed in Gary crash

A person was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

A medicolegal death investigation team responded at 1:57 p.m. to the intersection of 45th and Cleveland in Gary, Indiana, where a female had been in a motor vehicle crash, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The female, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

The Lake County sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information on the crash.