Person killed in small plane crash at NW Indiana airport

A person was killed in a small plane crash Thursday morning at an airport in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened at 10:46 a.m. at Porter County Regional Airport in Valparaiso, according to Sgt. Jamie Erow, a spokeswoman for the Porter County sheriff’s office.

One person died in the crash, Erow said. The person, who hasn’t been identified, is believed to have been the plane’s sole occupant.

As of 12:12 p.m., a flight restriction remained in place for the area, Erow said. The Federal Aviation Administration was responding to the scene of the crash to conduct an investigation.