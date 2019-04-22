Man jumps from vehicle that fell in Lake Michigan
A man jumped out of vehicle Monday before it fell into Lake Michigan on the South Side.
The man’s vehicle fell into the lake about 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Promontory Drive, Chicago police said.
He was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Chicago Fire Department.
Police were still investigating the circumstances of the incident.