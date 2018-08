Person shot, critically hurt in West Humboldt Park

A person was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the left side about 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Keeler, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.