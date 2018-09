Cottage Grove Heights drive-by shooting leaves man, 26, critically wounded

A man was critically wounded from a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

At 8:45 p.m., the 26-year-old was shot in the chest while standing on a front porch in the 9500 block of South Woodlawn, according to Chicago police. The shooter was inside a silver sports-utility vehicle and drove away.

The 26-year-old was taken to Trinity Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.