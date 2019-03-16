Person shot on I-57 in Morgan Park

Illinois State Police and Chicago police investigate at a gas station in the 11100 block of South Ashland after a person was shot while driving on I-57 early Saturday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A person was wounded in a shooting early Saturday while driving on I-57 on the Far South Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot at 1:13 a.m. while driving on southbound I-57 about half a mile north of 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim pulled off the expressway and stopped at a gas station near 111th and Ashland Avenue to call authorities and report the shooting, state police said. His wound was not thought to be life threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.

Illinois State Police are investigating.