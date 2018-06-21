Person shot on Stevenson Expressway

A person was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side.

Authorities were called with reports of a shooting about 11:50 a.m. on southbound I-55 near Kedzie, according to Illinois State Police.

One victim was found unconscious with two gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital by Chicago Fire Department paramedics, state police said. Details about the person’s age, gender and condition were not immediately available.

Minutes before the shooting report, state police had received a call about the same incident reporting it as a crash.

All southbound lanes on the expressway were closed near Kedzie as officers investigated, state police said.