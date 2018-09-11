Photos released of vehicle wanted in fatal South Chicago hit-and-run

Police released photos Tuesday of a black Acura RL sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Aug. 21 in South Chicago. | Chicago police

Chicago police released photos Tuesday of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 10:45 p.m. Aug. 21, Robert Davis, 50, was walking in a crosswalk at Commercial Avenue and 91st Street when he was struck by a westbound Acura RL, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

After striking Davis, the driver continued west on 91st Street and was seen several minutes later headed north on Houston Avenue, police said.

Davis, of the Calumet Heights neighborhood, died three days later at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the medical examiner’s office. A ruling on the cause and manner of his death was still pending further investigation on Tuesday, according to county records.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.