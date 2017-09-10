Police: $15K in marijuana found during traffic stop in Round Lake Park

Officers recovered more than three pounds of marijuana worth a street value of about $15,000 during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Round Lake Park, police said.

Jose Avila-Zumadio, 32, of Mexico, faces felony charges of forgery, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Round Lake Park police.

Officers stopped Avila-Zumadio about 4:15 p.m. for a moving violation near Route 134 and Farilawn, police said. Avila-Zumadio did not have a valid driver’s license and, during a search of his vehicle, 3.25 pounds of marijuana and about $1,900 in cash was discovered. He was also found to be in possession of a forged Mexican passport.

On Sunday, he was ordered held on a $500,000 bond, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Avila-Zumadio is due back in court on Oct. 26.