Police: 2 delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint hour apart on North Side

Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint about an hour apart Sunday night in the Ravenswood and North Center neighborhoods on the North Side.

In both incidents, when the drivers arrived at the front door to deliver a pizza, someone approached, showed a black handgun and demanded the victims’ property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One robbery happened about 8 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Winchester, while the other robbery happened at 9:04 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Greenview, police said.

One suspect in the Wichester incident was described as a 180-pound, 6-foot black man, thought to be between 20 and 22 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black jeans, police said. Another suspect from that robbery was described as a 5-foot-7 black man, between 20 and 22 years old.

In the Greenview incident, one suspect was described as a 17-to-20-year-old black male, standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask, police said. The other suspect was described as a 150to-160-pound black male, thought to be between 17 and 20 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, wearing a yellow patterned jacket, black pants and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.