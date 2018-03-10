Police: 2 killed in shooting at Little Village auto shop

Two people were shot to death Saturday evening in a Little Village neighborhood auto shop on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of multiple people shot at 5:49 p.m. and found the two bodies inside the shop in the 3300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Both males, whose ages weren’t yet known, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the deaths.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.

More details weren’t immediately available.