Police: 2 men shot dead in Belmont Central drive-by attack

Two men were shot to death early Sunday in a Belmont Central neighborhood drive-by attack on the Northwest Side.

The men, ages 19 and 25, were walking about 3 a.m. when a black vehicle drove by in the 6000 block of West Belden and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, while the older man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Both were pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the deaths.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.