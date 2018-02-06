Police: 37-year-old man found shot to death in Englewood apartment

A 37-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday morning inside an apartment in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded at 3:57 a.m. to a call of a person shot and found the man unresponsive in the living room of a second-floor apartment in the 6200 block of South May, according to Chicago Police. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated, police said.