Police: 4 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin

A man was killed and three people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the 1600 block of North Leclaire. | Google

A man was killed and three people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 4:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Leclaire, according to Chicago police.

A 19-year-old man was shot in his head and neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

A 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the calf, while a 21-year-old man was struck in his thigh, police said. Their conditions were stabilized at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

Another male who was wounded in the shooting was taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.