Police: 4-year-old girl found in West Englewood

Police are searching for the family of a 4-year-old girl found Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The girl, whose name is not not, was discovered about 11 a.m. near 63rd and Ashland, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She was wearing a pink shirt, plaid pink, black and white pants and has braided hair with multi-colored beads.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8276.