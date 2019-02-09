Police investigate ‘shootout’ at Heart of Chicago traffic crash

Police investigate a shootout in the 2200 block of West Cermak on Feb. 9, 2019. | provided by Chicago police

Occupants of a stolen vehicle were involved in a shootout Saturday afternoon after crashing into on the Lower West Side, police said.

About 2:50 p.m., an SUV traveling in the 2200 block of West Cermak was t-boned by a Buick that ran a red light, Chicago police said.

The SUV crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles, and the Buick struck a pole, police said.

The occupants of at least two vehicles then fired shots at each other, police said. It was unclear who fired shots.

No one was hit, but three unoccupied vehicles were found with bullet holes, police said.

The driver of the SUV was treated at Stoger Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Two male occupants of the Buick left on foot, police said. The Buick had been reported stolen, and officers found a gun, police said.