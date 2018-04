Police investigating death of man found in O’Hare parking lot

A man was found unresponsive Wednesday night a parking lot at O’Hare International Airport.

The 54-year-old man was found at 10:46 p.m. in the 1000 block of West O’Hare Way, Chicago Police said.

He was treated on scene and taken to Presence Resurrection Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m., police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the death.