Shooter sought in ‘gun battle’ with police in Humboldt Park

Officers investigate a police-involved shooting near Division and Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park on May 3, 2019. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man and then exchanged gunfire with officers Friday evening in Humboldt Park on the West Side, according to a police.

The incident began when officers witnessed the gunman shoot a man in a possible robbery near Division and Lawndale, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The officers ran after the gunman, who fired shots at the officers shortly after 8 p.m., Guglielmi said. The officers fired shots back in what Guglielmi described as a “gun battle.” It was unclear if the gunman was shot by police.

The gunman jumped into a waiting silver-colored car and took off from the officers, Guglielmi said.

At the scene of the possible robbery, a male had been shot once in the chest by the gunman, Guglielmi said. He was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford said. A weapon was recovered.

One officer was taken to the same hospital for chest pain, Langford said. The officer’s condition was stabilized.

A witness of the initial shooting said, “It was a pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.”

“It was a young person, maybe a teenager,” said the bystander, who asked to remain unnamed.

Police are scanning hospitals gunshot victims that could be the suspected gunman, Guglielmi said. The suspect’s vehicle description has been broadcast to officers.

The shooting is the third this week in which gunshots were fired at police, Guglielmi said. Thursday night, officers were fired upon while responding to shots fired in Belmont Cragin, police said. No one was injured in that attack.

