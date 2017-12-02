Police: Man fatally struck by semi on I-55 in Bolingbrook

A man was fatally struck by a semi truck early Saturday on the Stevenson Expressway near southwest suburban Bolingbrook, police said.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Route 54, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Eric Wetstein.

His vehicle traveled off the roadway, into a grassy area and struck a fence, Wetstein said. The man then walked into the back onto the expressway, and was struck by the semi in the right lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Wetstein said.

The semi truck driver was not injured and no citations or charges were issued.

“There was nothing he could do,” Wetstein said of the driver.

As of 3:15 a.m., the middle and right lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic.