Police: Man inappropriately touched girl on NW Side CTA bus

Police are looking for a man who inappropriately touched a girl Friday afternoon on a CTA bus on the Northwest Side.

The juvenile girl was on the No. 53 Pulaski bus heading north when the man sat next to her and rubbed his elbow against her chest, making contact with her breasts, police said.

The man then started rubbing the girl’s left thigh with the back of his hand, police said. When she got up from her seat to leave, the man cupped her buttocks as she walked past.

The man was described as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound man between 50 and 60 years old, police said. He wore black pants, a green jacket and had a red backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted at TipSoft.com.