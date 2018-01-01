Police: Man shot to death in Avondale is 2018’s first reported homicide

A man was found shot to death in a crashed car early Monday in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, marking the first reported homicide in Chicago in 2018, police said.

About 2:20 a.m., the 51-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry south on Pulaski when it crashed into a fence in the 3900 block of West Cornelia, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.