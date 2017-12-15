Police: Man tried to lure 2 girls into vehicle in Austin

Police are searching for a man who tried to lure two girls into his vehicle early Friday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The girls were walking about 7:45 a.m. in the 700 block of North Austin Avenue when the suspect pulled up in a vehicle and attempted to talk to them, according to an alert from Chicago Police. After the girls continued walking, the man pulled up to them again a few blocks later. They ignored the suspect, walked off and called police for assistance before losing sight of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black man, thought to be in his 40s, with gray facial hair, police said. He was seen wearing dark clothing, a black winter hat and glasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to TIPSOFT.com.