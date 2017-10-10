Police: Man tried to lure girl waiting for school bus in Niles

Surveillance photo of the white car driven by a man who tried to lure a girl while she was waiting for the school bus Friday morning in Niles. | Niles police

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who approached a girl while she was waiting for the school bus Friday morning in north suburban Niles.

About 7:10 a.m., the man approached the girl while she was waiting in the 7200 block of West Conrad Avenue, according to Niles police. He asked her for directions to a restaurant, then asked if she wanted to hang out with him and skip school.

The bus arrived and a parent saw the interaction and told the girl to get on the bus, police said. The man then walked away and got into a white vehicle, thought to be a 2000’s Toyota Highlander, which was parked near the bus stop.

The suspect was described as a 250-pound, 6-foot white man, about 40 years old, with brown hair and eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone who spots the man around school bus stops or parks is asked to call police.