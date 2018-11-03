Two burglaries were reported last month in the Lawndale and Little Village neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.
In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into a home through a window and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police.
The first burglary happened at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 3000 block of West Cullerton, while the other incident took place about 8 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 3400 block of West 21st Street, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.