Police: Pair of burglaries reported on Southwest Side

Two burglaries were reported last month in the Lawndale and Little Village neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into a home through a window and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The first burglary happened at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 3000 block of West Cullerton, while the other incident took place about 8 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 3400 block of West 21st Street, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.