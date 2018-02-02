Police: Pair of residential burglaries reported in Budlong Woods

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a pair of recent residential burglaries that happened within blocks of each other in the Budlong Woods neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forced their way into a home through the front door before stealing property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 2900 block of West Catalpa, while the other incident happened between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of West Catalpa, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 744-8263.