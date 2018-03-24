Police: Pair of strong-arm robberies reported near Argyle Red Line station

Police are warning North Side residents about two strong-arm robberies that happened this month near a Red Line station in the Uptown neighborhood.

In each incident, the robbers walked up to a victim on a sidewalk near the Argyle station, 1118 W. Argyle Ave., and stole their property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 8:40 a.m. March 7, while the other incident happened about 6:20 a.m. March 11, police said.

One robber is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic male, thought to be between the ages of 30 and 35, with black braided hair, police said. He was seen wearing a red jacket.

The other is described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 17 and 27, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a short black hair and a dark complexion, police said. He was seen wearing a red jacket and black boots.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.