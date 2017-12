Man found shot to death in Lawndale

A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 11:52 a.m., 21-year-old Jonathan Fearcy was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle with gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of South Kildare, police said and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. He lived in the block where he was shot.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.